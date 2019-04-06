Home States Odisha

Office of profit charge against Jena  

Nothing has been suppressed and the facts mentioned in the affidavit are true, Jena added.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Candidate of the ruling BJD  from Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly constituency Ananta Narayan Jena has landed in soup after his BJP counterpart accused him of holding office of profit and submitting false affidavit.

BJP nominee Jagannath Pradhan on Friday alleged that Jena had filed his nomination papers without resigning from the post of chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). 
“He is continuing as BDA chairman and has not resigned. How can a man holding an office of profit take part in election? The affidavit he submitted is false as he did not mention about pending criminal case,” Pradhan claimed.

BJP activists, led by Pradhan, staged a dharna in front of the office of Additional District Magistrate here demanding cancellation of Jena’s nomination papers. Pradhan later filed a complaint before the returning officer seeking immediate action to declare his nomination invalid.

Jena, however, rubbished the allegations and said he has already resigned from the post and his resignation was accepted on Thursday before he filed his nomination papers. Nothing has been suppressed and the facts mentioned in the affidavit are true, Jena added.

