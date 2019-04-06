Patients in distress as taps in VIMSAR wing run dry

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Less than two months after its inauguration, the functioning of General Medicine department of VIMSAR at Burla has been affected due to mismanagement. Water supply has been irregular and toilets are choked.

While 70 patients have been admitted to General Medicine ward in the first floor, their attendants are forced to go to nearby public toilets due to shortage of water.

After lying deserted for more than a year, the multi-storey building was inaugurated on February 15 this year. Though the building was expected to alleviate the plight of the patients, the situation has turned out to be completely opposite as the department is facing trouble in getting basic amenities as well as adequate staff.

Admitting to the crisis, senior resident doctor of the department Shankar Ramchandani said water supply has been restricted due to jaundice scare in Burla. However, the problem existed from the very beginning. He said the department lacks general staff like ward attendants and stretcher bearers. There are instances when doctors themselves have shifted the patients on stretchers, he added.

Ramchandani said the problem is persisting due to negligence of the administrative authorities of the hospital.

Evidently, Ramchandani had played a major role in shifting the department to the new building. The doctors of the medicine department had taken the initiative to make the new building operational against the will of the authorities, which he believes to be the reason behind their non-cooperation.

Attendants alleged that there is no water supply in toilets except for a few hours.