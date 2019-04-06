Home States Odisha

Six places record 40+ C

The dreaded summer heat is here with the mercury crossing 40 degree Celsius mark at six places in Odisha on Friday.

Published: 06th April 2019 05:14 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dreaded summer heat is here with the mercury crossing 40 degree Celsius mark at six places in Odisha on Friday. Talcher recorded 41.2 degree Celsius, the highest temperature in the State. It was followed by Sonepur at 40.4 degrees, Jharsuguda 40.2, and Sundargarh, Balangir and Malkangiri recorded 40 degree Celsius.

The other places that inched closer to 40 degree mark are Angul which recorded 39.7 degree Celsius, Titlagarh 39.5, Sambalpur 39.1 and Cuttack 39 degree Celsius. The Capital city of Bhubaneswar was a little behind at 38.6 degree Celsius. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said, the maximum temperatures were markedly above normal by 1.6 degree Celsius to 3 degree at isolated places in Odisha.

However, the IMD also predicted some relief. Some isolated places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts might witness thunder squall accompanied by lightning on Saturday. While one or two places in North Odisha may experience thunderstorm and gusty winds during the same period.

