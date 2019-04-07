Home States Odisha

23 per cent candidates from Cuttack have criminal cases

As many as nine candidates, in fray for Cuttack Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments in Millennium City, have criminal cases pending against them.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as nine candidates, in fray for Cuttack Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments in Millennium City, have criminal cases pending against them.
A study of the affidavits filed by the candidates reveals that 23 percent of total 38 contestants are charged in criminal cases. As many as 11 candidates have filed nomination for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat while there are 10 nominees in Barabati-Cuttack, 12 in Choudwar-Cuttack and five in Cuttack-Sadar Assembly segment. 

The Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency has the highest number of candidates with criminal records. Congress candidate from the segment Mohammad Moquim, who is also the president of the party’s city unit, tops the list with six Vigilance cases pending against him. Besides, seven other criminal cases are pending against the leader in Purighat, Markatnagar, Madhupatna and Balianta police stations.  

BJP nominee from the segment Samir Dey comes next with three criminal cases pending in Lalbag, Purighat and Capital police stations. He also has a Vigilance case pending against him. BJD candidate and sitting legislator Debashis Samantaray has two cases pertaining to Central Excise and Vigilance against his name. Aam Aadmi Party’s Shaikh Muntaqueem Buksh has three criminal cases pending in Mangalabag, Purighar and Bhadrak Town police stations. Similarly, Independent candidate Hemant Behera has a case pending in Purighat police station. 

Two candidates from Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly constituency have declared criminal cases against their names. While BJP’s Nayan Kishore Mohanty has a case pending in Purighat police station, Independent candidate Dipak Barik has five criminal cases including three in Choudwar and one each in Tangi and Athagarh police stations. 

Cuttack Sadar BJP candidate Dillip Mallik has stated in his affidavit that there are two criminal cases pending against him in Cuttack and Balasore Government Railway police stations. Congress nominee for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat Panchanana Kanungo has a criminal case pending against his name since 1990 in Choudwar police station. 

