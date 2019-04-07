Home States Odisha

9 candidates in fray for Dhenkanal LS seat

As many as nine candidates are in the fray for Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency.

Published: 07th April 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Biranchi Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL: As many as nine candidates are in the fray for Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency.
The major contenders for the seat are former Union Minister K P Singhdeo, who has been fielded by Congress, BJD’s Mahesh Sahoo and BJP candidate Rudra Narayan Pany. Even as the three candidates have intensified their campaigning, a triangular fight is expected for the constituency.

While Pany, a former Rajya Sabha member, has a strong base in all the seven Assembly segments of the district and is trying to rake up major issues, Sahoo has started connecting with all BJD candidates in the Assembly segments.

In Hindol Assembly segment, a total of eight candidates are in the fray after the nominations of two were rejected due to absence of proposers and mandatory documents. A triangular contest is expected for the seat among BJD’s Simarani Nayak, BJP’s Ajaya Kumar Nayak and Congress candidate Trinath Behera. All the three contenders have started organising panchayat level meetings to connect with the electorate.  

In Parjang Assembly constituency, eight candidates are in the fray. A high-voltage contest is likely between Transport and Commerce Nrusingha Charan Sahoo and BJP candidate Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan for the seat. Sahoo had defeated Pradhan by a margin of 3,352 votes in the 2014 elections.  

As many as nine candidates will battle it out for Kamakshyanagar Assembly constituency. BJP’s Satrughan Jena and Congress candidate Bhawani Sankar Mohapatra are likely to emerge as main rivals of Steel and Mines Minister and BJD candidate Prafulla Kumar Mallik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp