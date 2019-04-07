9 candidates in fray for Dhenkanal LS seat

Biranchi Seth By

Express News Service

DHENKANAL: As many as nine candidates are in the fray for Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency.

The major contenders for the seat are former Union Minister K P Singhdeo, who has been fielded by Congress, BJD’s Mahesh Sahoo and BJP candidate Rudra Narayan Pany. Even as the three candidates have intensified their campaigning, a triangular fight is expected for the constituency.

While Pany, a former Rajya Sabha member, has a strong base in all the seven Assembly segments of the district and is trying to rake up major issues, Sahoo has started connecting with all BJD candidates in the Assembly segments.

In Hindol Assembly segment, a total of eight candidates are in the fray after the nominations of two were rejected due to absence of proposers and mandatory documents. A triangular contest is expected for the seat among BJD’s Simarani Nayak, BJP’s Ajaya Kumar Nayak and Congress candidate Trinath Behera. All the three contenders have started organising panchayat level meetings to connect with the electorate.

In Parjang Assembly constituency, eight candidates are in the fray. A high-voltage contest is likely between Transport and Commerce Nrusingha Charan Sahoo and BJP candidate Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan for the seat. Sahoo had defeated Pradhan by a margin of 3,352 votes in the 2014 elections.

As many as nine candidates will battle it out for Kamakshyanagar Assembly constituency. BJP’s Satrughan Jena and Congress candidate Bhawani Sankar Mohapatra are likely to emerge as main rivals of Steel and Mines Minister and BJD candidate Prafulla Kumar Mallik.