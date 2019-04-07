Assistant engineer’s assets worth Rs 1.41 cr

Home States Odisha

An assistant engineer posted at lift irrigation sub-division, Dhenkanal was found in possession of movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.41 crore.

BHUBANESWAR: An assistant engineer posted at lift irrigation sub-division, Dhenkanal was found in possession of movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.41 crore.

During a raid, the Vigilance officers arrested Satyananda Dash on March 29 for demanding and accepting Rs 35,000 bribe from Golakh Bihari Aich of Bhubaneswar. Aich, who is working as a contractor under lift irrigation division, Dhenkanal, lodged a complaint with the Vigilance after Dash demanded bribe to clear part payment bill of the work executed by him.

Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance officers conducted searches at Dash’s office in Dhenkanal and house in the Capital.

During searches, Dash’s double-storey house in Angul worth over Rs 47.25 lakh, a loader vehicle worth Rs 45 lakh, Rs 13.79 lakh deposits in different banks, Rs 11.28 lakh investment in various insurance policies, gold and silver ornaments amounting to Rs 10 lakh, household articles worth Rs 5 lakh, two cars, one motorcycle and Rs 42,000 cash were traced.

“Dash was found to be in possession of over Rs 1.3 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Another case has been registered against him and investigation is on,” a Vigilance officer said.

