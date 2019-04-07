Bangladeshi national held with fake Indian passport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Bangladeshi national was arrested at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here for allegedly possessing a fake Indian passport. He was produced in a local court on Saturday.

He was identified as Ayan Sraman of Chittagong in Bangladesh and had been living at Ramkrishna Pally in West Bengal for the last 10 to 12 years.

The 29-year-old was apprehended after landing at Bhubaneswar airport from Bangkok on Friday. Finding his passport to be fake, BPIA’s immigration officer Bichitra Nanda Samal lodged a complaint with Airport Police.

During interrogation, police learnt that he obtained the passport with the assistance of two Bangladeshi agents from Kolkata on November 16, 2016 by submitting fabricated documents. The passport’s validity is till 2026.

In the passport his name was mentioned as Biswanath Mandal. On a search, police also found two fake Aadhaar cards and two mobile phones in his possession. However, he could not produce a valid passport or visa documents to establish his identity as Mandal. The accused told the investigators that he had come to India in search of a job. Commissionerate Police said further investigation is on to ascertain whether any racket is operating to moderate the influx of immigrants into the country.