CEO directive to political parties on poll expenses 

Published: 07th April 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With crores of rupees being spent for campaigning ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Odisha Surendra Kumar on Saturday asked political parties and candidates to maintain a proper record of their election expenditures.
Convening a meeting with the regional parties, in line with the meeting of Election Commission (EC) with National parties ahead of polls, the CEO advised all political parties and candidates to maintain an expense register related to their poll expenditure.

As per EC’s direction, two separate poll expense registers of each candidate will be maintained by the candidate and the Assistant Expenditure Observers. In case of any mismatch in the expenditure figure the candidate will be called for an explanation.

The CEO said the Commission has kept an eye on the expenditure of candidates contesting the polls. To prevent any kind of suspicious transactions and use of money to influence voters, the flying squads have seized `2.19 crore. The Excise squad of the Commission have also seized over one lakh litres of liquor worth `3.19 crore.

