CRPF sniffer dog buried with police honours

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A sniffer dog of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which died of illness, was buried with police honours here on Saturday.

The seven-year-old dog Axel, a Belgian Shepherd, of CRPF 04 Battalion, died at Veterinary Hospital, Rayagada due to illness.

Axel had worked all its life in detection of explosives and had also won DG disc for saving lives by detecting an IED device on November 11, 2016. Axel recovered two IEDs during a special operation conducted by 08 Battalion at Burjuguda village near State Highway 5 in Muniguda. During the detection, one IED got activated and exploded on the face of Axel, injuring it. The dog had saved several lives, said YK Rajput, Commandant of CRPF 04 Battalion.

