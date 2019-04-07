Elections not to delay Plus II results: CHSE

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Announcement of the results of annual Plus II examinations will not be delayed due to General Elections, informed officials of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Saturday.

The Council, which conducted the annual examinations between March 7 and 30, has decided to start the evaluation of answer scripts from April 8. The evaluation has already been delayed by four days due to elections.

However, council officials said despite delay all arrangements are in place for early completion of the evaluation process and timely announcement of results.

“Like previous year, we will ensure publication of results of Plus II Science on or before May 19,” said CHSE Controller of Examinations BK Sahu. This year the Council will also try to publish results of Arts and Commerce streams a week earlier.

“We are trying to publish the results of Arts and Commerce in June first week against the previous practice of publishing it in June second week,” Sahu told this paper.

The evaluation of answer-scripts was delayed due to delay in finalisation of valuation centres. Citing reasons for delay, CHSE officials said some of the school buildings supposed to be used as valuation centres were taken over by the district administrations for their use as EVM-VVPAT storerooms and other election purposes.

They further informed that the Council had to make rearrangement of staff to ensure that evaluation process is not affected on polling days as many teachers in the evaluation zones and valuation centres across have also been assigned poll duty.

To ensure early completion of evaluation process the council has set up 54 offline and 36 online centres. As many as 4,500 teachers will be engaged for evaluation of students’ answer-scripts.

To ensure transparency, the CHSE has for the first time decided to conduct the evaluation process under CCTV vigil and monitor the process live from its headquarters in the Capital.

A total of 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh in Arts, 99,000 in Science and around 27,200 in Commerce, had appeared the CHSE Plus II examinations this year.