Jaundice cases on the rise in Sambalpur

Even as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is claiming that jaundice is under control, the number of cases here has gone up to 40. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is claiming that jaundice is under control, the number of cases here has gone up to 40. Earlier this week, after ascertaining that drainage contamination was the cause of jaundice, the civic body had taken up measures to control the outbreak. A drive was also launched to destroy unhygienic food and ban roadside eateries temporarily.

After SMC issued notice to VIMSAR for releasing untreated waste water into the drain, a two-member team from Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) visited Burla on Tuesday. The team also inspected the management of waste water by VIMSAR and all the nursing homes in the area. It will submit a report soon. Though VIMSAR was supposed to respond to the notice by April 2, SMC Deputy Commissioner in-charge Subhankar Mohanty said they are yet to get a reply.

Meanwhile, a chemist from Bhubaneswar joined the SMC food safety team for inspecting and collecting food samples from roadside eateries. While the inspection was limited to Burla in the first phase, the team raided 25 eateries and hotels in Sambalpur and Hirakud on Friday and collected samples. After testing the samples, notices have been issued to seven eateries.

On the other hand, the situation continues to remain the same in One-R Colony, Vishnu Mandir Para and Sakti Nagar of Burla town. Though pipelines have been disconnected and water is being supplied through tankers, residents of the localities are resenting negligence in cleanliness drive by the civic body.
Choked drains and heaps of garbage continue to be a common sight in these areas.

