‘Lotus bloom in Odisha inevitable’

By Express News Service

KIREI (SUNDARGARH): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on Saturday left the BJP workers rejuvenated in Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency which is represented by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

At the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Kirei, Modi sought votes for Oram and BJP’s LS nominee for Bargarh Suresh Pujari besides 10 Assembly candidates under Sundargarh, Bargarh and Sambalpur LS seats.

On the 39th formation day of BJP, Modi said the BJP is today world’s largest democratic party and people from all sections of the society are joining it. “It is a party of young and aspirational Bharat.” He said BJP gave the agenda of development a revolutionary shape and also provided a strong alternative to Congress and its offshoot parties.

Recalling AB Vajpayee’s speech, Modi said, “Andhera Chhatega, Suraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega (darkness will go away, sunrise will happen, lotus will bloom). Today in Odisha, I can sense that bloom of lotus is inevitable. I can reiterate with bet this time that maximum number of lotuses will bloom in Odisha.”

Saluting more than 11 crore ‘selfless’ BJP members across the country, Modi said due to their hard work and commitment, the party is going to form a majority Government again.

“Today Bharat eliminates terrorists inside their houses. Only a strong country and its Government can rapidly remove internal challenges including poverty, illiteracy, backwardness and diseases and ensure faster growth,” he asserted.

In his inevitable style, he asked the teeming crowd whether the country and Odisha need strong governments and they support BJP. The crowd replied in affirmative.

On his Government’s belief in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikash’, Modi accused Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government of indulging in regional discrimination and added that for decades the Congress did the same to eastern India keeping UP, Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and NE States away from the radar of development.

“It is your Chowkidar who has taken up the cudgel to make eastern India the growth engine of new Bharat,” Modi said and asked people to check BJP’s track record and compare it with 19 years of BJD rule.

He said BJD Government’s intention and policy are not right and dubbed it as lackadaisical and non-performing. He also accused it of hindering development works and schemes of Central Government and not spending huge Central funds and mineral royalty.

Referring to Oram as his friend, Modi said the Union Minister is working for development of tribal people and protecting their interests across the country.