Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik blames Centre neglect

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Centre for its apathetic attitude towards the backward areas of the State and urged the people to vote for the BJD candidates for the parliamentary as well as Assembly constituencies for further development of the region.

Questioning the reason behind the discontinuation of fund for the KBK region, the Chief Minister alleged that leaders of the national parties never visited the tribal-dominated districts during the last five years, but are now touring the area only because of the elections.

Naveen raised the issue while addressing an election meeting here hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged at Rourkela and Sonepur rallies that the Congress and BJD want to keep poverty alive only for doing politics. Naveen urged the people to ask the visiting BJP leaders to explain why they stopped funding the KBK.



Naveen intensified his attack on the Centre at the Raighar meeting where he criticised the BJP for discontinuing scholarship of the SC/ST students. He held the BJP responsible for blocking the free flow of water in Mahanadi river, non-payment of crop insurance to farmers, not raising MSP on paddy and failure of the Centre to connect Nabarangpur with a railway line. Accusing the BJP of stopping disbursement of financial assistance to farmers under KALIA scheme, Naveen promised that all beneficiaries will get their due on the first day of his Government taking the oath of the office after winning the election.

“Not a single farmer will be denied from getting the financial assistance under the scheme,” he said adding that the leaders of BJP and Congress are not seen when the people of Odisha face calamities like floods and cyclone.

“Where were you during natural calamities? Now they are visiting Odisha to gain votes,” he asked.

Appealing to people to vote on conch (BJD’s poll symbol), Naveen said, “I will serve you till my last breath.”

The Chief Minister during his whirlwind day long campaign also addressed meetings at Jharigam under Jharigam Assembly segment and Maidalpur under Dabugam Assembly segment on Saturday. In all the campaign meetings, Naveen began his speech saying ‘Apane mane khusi to… Mu bhi Khusi’.

Among others, Umerkote MLA Subash Gond, minister and BJD candidate from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat Ramesh Majhi, Jharigam MLA candidate Prakash Majhi and BJD Nabarangpur district observer Sanjay Dasburma were present.