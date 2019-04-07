Home States Odisha

Odisha will have a stable govt: BJD

The BJD on Saturday asserted that people of Odisha will vote for a stable and honest government led by Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 07th April 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday asserted that people of Odisha will vote for a stable and honest government led by Naveen Patnaik. The reaction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallies at Rourkela and Sonepur, where he asked voters to elect strong governments at the Centre and Odisha to propel development of the State.

Alleging that BJP leaders are coming to Odisha now on election tourism, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said where were they when the State Government was demanding special category status for Odisha and Chhattisgarh was depriving the state from getting water from Mahanadi river. Promises for construction of second bridge over Bramhani river and setting up Ispat Medical College were made, but forgotten when BJP came to power at the Centre, Patra said and asked, “Will people support such leaders who believe in election tourism or Naveen Patnaik who has transformed Odisha into a model state by his hard work during the last 19 years.”

The Prime Minister should answer why MSP on paddy was not raised to `2930 per quintal as demanded by the State government and fund release under KALIA scheme has been stopped, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp