Odisha will have a stable govt: BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday asserted that people of Odisha will vote for a stable and honest government led by Naveen Patnaik. The reaction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallies at Rourkela and Sonepur, where he asked voters to elect strong governments at the Centre and Odisha to propel development of the State.

Alleging that BJP leaders are coming to Odisha now on election tourism, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said where were they when the State Government was demanding special category status for Odisha and Chhattisgarh was depriving the state from getting water from Mahanadi river. Promises for construction of second bridge over Bramhani river and setting up Ispat Medical College were made, but forgotten when BJP came to power at the Centre, Patra said and asked, “Will people support such leaders who believe in election tourism or Naveen Patnaik who has transformed Odisha into a model state by his hard work during the last 19 years.”

The Prime Minister should answer why MSP on paddy was not raised to `2930 per quintal as demanded by the State government and fund release under KALIA scheme has been stopped, he said.