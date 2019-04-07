Home States Odisha

One held in security guard’s suicide case

Police on Saturday arrested one Dibakara Bhuyan alias Bubuna of Salepur on charges of abetment to suicide.

Published: 07th April 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested one Dibakara Bhuyan alias Bubuna of Salepur on charges of abetment to suicide. The arrest comes after Pradeep Swain, son of a marble store security guard Gadadhar Swain who died recently, lodged a complaint with Balianta police alleging that his father was murdered at the marble trader’s office in Pahala area.

The body of Gadadhar, with his throat slit, was found in the marble store premises at Pahala area on March 28 morning. He was working there as a security guard for the last two years and was mostly doing night shifts because of which he used to sleep in the kitchen on the office premises. Police recovered a note from the spot with Bhuyan’s name on it.

Police launched an investigation into the matter and found that the accused and the deceased had stolen marbles from the office. Gadadhar’s employer learnt about the theft and questioned him. Sources said Bhuyan continued to pursue Gadadhar to commit theft of marbles again which could have led him to commit suicide.

“The autopsy report states that Gadadhar died due to self inflicted injuries. We have also seized the knife used by him. Bhuyan was arrested on Friday in connection with the case and produced before a court here on Saturday,” Balianta Police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp