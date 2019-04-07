One held in security guard’s suicide case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested one Dibakara Bhuyan alias Bubuna of Salepur on charges of abetment to suicide. The arrest comes after Pradeep Swain, son of a marble store security guard Gadadhar Swain who died recently, lodged a complaint with Balianta police alleging that his father was murdered at the marble trader’s office in Pahala area.

The body of Gadadhar, with his throat slit, was found in the marble store premises at Pahala area on March 28 morning. He was working there as a security guard for the last two years and was mostly doing night shifts because of which he used to sleep in the kitchen on the office premises. Police recovered a note from the spot with Bhuyan’s name on it.

Police launched an investigation into the matter and found that the accused and the deceased had stolen marbles from the office. Gadadhar’s employer learnt about the theft and questioned him. Sources said Bhuyan continued to pursue Gadadhar to commit theft of marbles again which could have led him to commit suicide.

“The autopsy report states that Gadadhar died due to self inflicted injuries. We have also seized the knife used by him. Bhuyan was arrested on Friday in connection with the case and produced before a court here on Saturday,” Balianta Police said.