Home States Odisha

Puri dimension added to Kohinoor’s journey

Kohinoor has a controversial history and there are many claimants to it, opined noted Scottish historian, writer and curator William Dalrymple.

Published: 07th April 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kohinoor has a controversial history and there are many claimants to it, opined noted Scottish historian, writer and curator William Dalrymple.
Delivering 20th Lecture of Odisha Knowledge Hub Lecture series organised in Secretariat conference hall on Saturday, Dalrymple said the gem, weighing 105.6 carats, is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. 

Kohinoor is an integral part of Indian history, art and literature, said Dalrymple. Relating to the historical reference of King Ranjit Singh presenting the jewel to Lord Jagannath at Puri, he said it symbolises colonial sovereignty of the country.
Kohinoor is the most infamous diamond of the world because of the controversies around its ownership and after effects of its possession, added the Bafta Award-winning broadcaster and critic.  Presently it is ceded to Queen Victoria as part of the British Crown jewels.

Dalrymple is author of nine world famous books about India and Islamic world. A visiting Fellow in Humanities at Princeton and Brown University, he recently curated a major show of Mughal art for Asia Society in New York under the banner of Princes and Painters in Mughal Delhi (1707-1857) wherein the jewel of Kohinoor was described and related to.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy along with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Commissioners of different departments participated in the open session followed by the lecture.

Padhi felicitated Dalrymple with the OKH memento to mark his visit to the State. The lecture was telecast across district headquarters through video conferencing. Collectors along with senior officers, students, teachers and researchers from various parts of the State participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp