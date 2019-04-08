Home States Odisha

1.37 crore to cast vote in Phases I, II

 Over 1.37 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the first and second phase polls in the State on April 11 and 18. 

Published: 08th April 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1.37 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the first and second phase polls in the State on April 11 and 18. A little over 60 lakh voters will exercise their rights in the first phase of polling scheduled to be held in four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly segments in the State, said an official of Election Commission.

Polling in four Lok Sabha seats, Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Berhampur and Koraput and 28 Assembly seats coming under these Parliamentary Constituencies will be held on April 11. A total of 60,03,707 voters comprising 29,72,925 male, 30,30,222 female and 560 people from third gender community will cast their votes in 7,233 booths, the official said. 

While 26 candidates are in the fray to contest four Lok Sabha seats, there are 191 candidates in 28 Assembly segments for the first phase. Of the 26 Lok Sabha candidates, only two are women while among 191 Assembly candidates, 16 are women.

The EC officials said a total of 76,93,123 voters, including 39,45,025 male, 37,47,493 female and 605 transgenders will exercise their franchise in the second phase polls to be held in five Lok Sabha seats, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska and their 35 Assembly constituencies on April 18. 
As many as 35 and 244 candidates will contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the second phase respectively. While five women are contesting the Lok Sabha polls, 25 women are contesting the Assembly elections.

Over 3.18 crore voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in four phases. The voters’ list includes 1.63 crore male, 1.54 crore female and 2,932 transgenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp