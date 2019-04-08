BJP will put all scamsters behind bars: Shah

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday promised that his party will not spare those involved in mining and chit fund scam if it comes to power in Odisha.

Launching scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik Government during the release of BJP manifesto for Odisha, Shah said BJD proved worse than Congress. “Lack of vision and political will, greed for power and corruption are hallmarks of the Naveen Government that led to underdevelopment of Odisha despite its immense potential and opportunities,” Shah thundered and promised to build a ‘New Odisha’ if the BJP is given a chance.

While corruption was rampant in allocation of mines, chit fund scam flourished under the BJD regime as it provided protection to those involved in corrupt practices. A large number of innocent investors were taken for a ride. “After coming to power, we will put them behind bars,” he asserted.

Lambasting the Chief Minister for his lack of confidence in his Council of Ministers, Shah said most of the senior leaders of the ruling party have been sidelined and the powers of the elected representatives handed over to the bureaucrats in the State.

“Bureaucrats, who have no understanding of people’s aspirations, are running the show. This is precisely the reason why Odisha is lagging behind other States,” he remarked.



Criticising the BJD chief for lack of respect to his party leaders, Shah said, “Naveen has the habit of backstabbing party leaders and is never shy of dumping those whom he feels a threat to his political survival. This weird form of politics has taken birth during his regime.”

Blaming the ruling party for taking Odisha to further backwardness in development index, the BJP chief said the State Government has failed to meet the basic needs of the people, be it in supply of safe drinking water or rural housing, education, healthcare, safety and security of women or other fields.

Slamming the State Government for its non-cooperation with the Centre in the implementation of major welfare scheme like Ayushman Bharat and PM-KISAN, Shah said, “I have come here to appeal to the people of the State to elect a Government which does not clash with the development model of Narendra Modi Government.”