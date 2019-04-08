Home States Odisha

Cong candidates for 9 more seats declared

This will be the second seat from where Patnaik will contest in the Assembly elections apart from Ghasipura in Keonjhar district.

Published: 08th April 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Sunday announced candidates for nine more Assembly seats including that of president of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik who has been fielded from Bhandaripokhari constituency in Bhadrak district. 

This will be the second seat from where Patnaik will contest in the Assembly elections apart from Ghasipura in Keonjhar district.

Patnaik has already filed his nomination papers from Ghasipura seat. The OPCC chief will take on BJD leader and senior minister Badri Narayan Patra at Ghasipura and Prafulla Samal, also a minister, in Bhandaripokhari.

The party has also fielded Nalinikanta Mohanty from Bhadrak, Sitakanta Mohapatra from Barchana, Rabindranath Kar from Salepur, Bibhranshu Sekhar Lenka from Mahakalapada, Lalatendu Mohapatra from Balikuda-Ersama and Satyabrata Patra from Nimapara.

In the new list, the party has replaced two of its candidates with new faces. Debi Prasad Mallick has been fielded in place of Bibhu Prasad Tarai for Tirtol Assembly seat while Smruti Rekha Pahi was replaced with Kisan Panda from Dharmasala. Tarai, who was announced as party candidate from Tirtol, joined BJP on Saturday.

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates for all 136 Assembly seats it is contesting in the ensuing elections. As part of seat adjustments with like-minded parties, Congress has left five Assembly segments for the JMM and three each for the CPI and the CPI(M).
Similarly, Congress has left three of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, one each for the JMM, the CPI and the CPI(M), and has declared 18 candidates for the Parliamentary seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp