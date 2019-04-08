Electrocuted while plucking mango

Home States Odisha

A man was electrocuted while climbing a tree to pluck mango at Science Park Basti here on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was electrocuted while climbing a tree to pluck mango at Science Park Basti here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Lakshman Pradhan (50) of Kandhamal and was staying at Science Park Basti. 

Pradhan was electrocuted after coming in contact with a sagging high-tension wire while he was climbing the tree to pluck mango. 

However, police suspected that Pradhan was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. 
The body has been sent for autopsy, said Nayapalli IIC Arun Swain.

In another incident, a youth committed suicide at his rented house under Nayapalli police limits on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sidhanta Ojha.

