Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik’s Centre neglect cry across South Odisha

The CM also urged people to vote for BJD candidate for Berhampur LS seat Chandra Sekhar Sahu and other nominees for Assembly seats under it.

Published: 08th April 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen addressing the public at Rayagada on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA/PARLAKHEMUNDI: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik trained guns on the BJP-led Central Government for adopting a step-motherly attitude to Odisha during his campaign for party candidates in Koraput and Berhampur Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday.

Addressing public meetings at Gunupur, Bissamcuttack and Rayagada Assembly segments under Koraput LS seat, Naveen said the Centre has no sympathies for the poor and women of the State. Odisha suffered huge losses due to cyclone Titli but the Central Government did not provide any immediate relief or financial assistance to the State. On the other hand, the Centre’s response was quick in case of Andhra Pradesh which was also hit by the cyclone, Naveen said. 

“We had sought the Centre’s assistance for implementation of Aahar Yojana, a scheme meant for the poor. But the Centre did not pay any heed. Similarly, many poor families were left out of the Rs 1 subsidised rice scheme after our repeated requests for assistance were turned down by the Centre,” the CM said.

Naveen said, the State Government has spent Rs 20,000 crore to provide better irrigation facilities to farmers while the Centre’s contribution has only been Rs 1,950 crore for the same. Highlighting his Government’s achievements, he said, “Under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, we have earmarked Rs five lakh for males and Rs seven lakh for women. Besides, the State Government has spent Rs 12,000 crore to provide drinking water facilities for people whereas the assistance of the Centre is a mere Rs one thousand crore.”

It is unfortunate that the Centre has stopped scholarships for tribal students, he said and requested the public to vote for BJD candidate for Koraput LS seat Kausalya Hikaka, Rayagada MLA nominee Lal Bihari Himirika, Jagannath Saraka for Bissamcuttack and Raghunath Gomango for Gunupur.

On the day, Naveen also addressed public meetings at Makapada in Mohana and Parlakhemundi under Berhampur LS constituency and attacked the Centre. He assured that despite the Centre’s non-cooperation, the State Government will continue all the schemes for the benefit of the people of Odisha.
The CM also urged people to vote for BJD candidate for Berhampur LS seat Chandra Sekhar Sahu and other nominees for Assembly seats under it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp