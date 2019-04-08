Naveen Patnaik’s Centre neglect cry across South Odisha

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA/PARLAKHEMUNDI: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik trained guns on the BJP-led Central Government for adopting a step-motherly attitude to Odisha during his campaign for party candidates in Koraput and Berhampur Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday.

Addressing public meetings at Gunupur, Bissamcuttack and Rayagada Assembly segments under Koraput LS seat, Naveen said the Centre has no sympathies for the poor and women of the State. Odisha suffered huge losses due to cyclone Titli but the Central Government did not provide any immediate relief or financial assistance to the State. On the other hand, the Centre’s response was quick in case of Andhra Pradesh which was also hit by the cyclone, Naveen said.

“We had sought the Centre’s assistance for implementation of Aahar Yojana, a scheme meant for the poor. But the Centre did not pay any heed. Similarly, many poor families were left out of the Rs 1 subsidised rice scheme after our repeated requests for assistance were turned down by the Centre,” the CM said.

Naveen said, the State Government has spent Rs 20,000 crore to provide better irrigation facilities to farmers while the Centre’s contribution has only been Rs 1,950 crore for the same. Highlighting his Government’s achievements, he said, “Under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, we have earmarked Rs five lakh for males and Rs seven lakh for women. Besides, the State Government has spent Rs 12,000 crore to provide drinking water facilities for people whereas the assistance of the Centre is a mere Rs one thousand crore.”

It is unfortunate that the Centre has stopped scholarships for tribal students, he said and requested the public to vote for BJD candidate for Koraput LS seat Kausalya Hikaka, Rayagada MLA nominee Lal Bihari Himirika, Jagannath Saraka for Bissamcuttack and Raghunath Gomango for Gunupur.

On the day, Naveen also addressed public meetings at Makapada in Mohana and Parlakhemundi under Berhampur LS constituency and attacked the Centre. He assured that despite the Centre’s non-cooperation, the State Government will continue all the schemes for the benefit of the people of Odisha.

The CM also urged people to vote for BJD candidate for Berhampur LS seat Chandra Sekhar Sahu and other nominees for Assembly seats under it.