Senior leader Rabi Narayan quits BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader Rabi Narayan Pani, a ticket aspirant for Pallahara Assembly seat, quit from the primary membership of the ruling party on Sunday.

Pani submitted his resignation letter to party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas. Pani, one of the 40 star campaigners for the BJD for the General Elections, resigned expressing displeasure over the party’s activities.

He represented Pallahara Assembly constituency from 2009 to 2014 and was the Government Chief Whip.

The BJD has now fielded Mukesh Pal from the seat this time. Pani was the BJD’s observer for Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts. He was a Janata Dal MP from Deogarh Lok Sabha seat from 1989 to 91.