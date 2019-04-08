Shah ridicules Naveen, promises model Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH/BERHAMPUR: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJP National president Amit Shah on Sunday appealed people to elect a leader who can speak Odia.

Addressing BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Bargarh and Berhampur, he ridiculed Naveen for his inability to learn Odia and wondered how could he understand the plight of people. He said the BJD Government in the State has failed to provide safe drinking water, doctors, teachers and jobs.

Shah said NDA Government had allocated funds to the tune of `5.56 lakh crore for the all-round development of Odisha. However, the bureaucrats in Odisha embezzled the funds provided by the Centre, he alleged.

The saffron party chief said BJP, if voted to power, will make Odisha a model State. “The BJP will fill all vacant Government posts within two years after formation of the Government in Odisha. Besides, farmers will be given interest free loans and pension after the age of 60. Irrigation structure in the State would be strengthened and land pattas given to tribals,” he said.

Speaking at Polasara block of Berhampur district, Shah aid, Odisha is not poor as it has been bestowed with abundant natural resources and skilled manpower. “The State’s potential was not tapped by the lethargic and corrupt State Government,” he said. With bureaucrats at the helm of affairs, democracy has been butchered in the State. He pointed at lakhs of Odias are working in Gujarat who have played an important role in the development of the State. “I am proud of Odia labourers who had to leave their birth place as Naveen did nothing for them in the last 19 years,” the BJP National president said.

In his address, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said even as the State Government has failed to fulfil basic needs of people, the NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided 78 lakh houses in Odisha with toilets. Describing the KALIA Yojana as a hoax, he alleged several BJD workers have been included in the list of its beneficiaries.