Baijayant files papers from Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: THE BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda filed his nomination papers from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat on Monday.Accompanied by a large number of supporters, Panda reached the Collector’s office and filed his papers for the seat that will go to polls on April 29. Panda will fight against BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty and Congress’ Dharanidhar Nayak.

Speaking to mediapersons, Panda said law and order has completely collapsed in Odisha under the BJD Government and crime against women and children is on the rise. “Earlier, BJD was an ally of BJP but when the coalition broke, BJD started opposing all the good policies of the NDA Government. Industrial houses are being harassed by State Government which is why Odisha is not attracting industrial investment or creating jobs,” said Panda who after quitting from BJD last year had joined the BJP on March 4.
Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra also filed his nomination papers from Patkura Assembly seat on Monday. Congress candidate Dharanidhar filed his papers as well.

