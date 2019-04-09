Home States Odisha

BJD accuses BJP of poll code violation

The BJD delegation also sought action against the saffron party by alleging that it has cheated 4.5 crore people of Odisha .

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Monday accused the BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct by ignoring the demand for Special Category State (SCS) status for Odisha in its 2019 poll manifesto as the saffron party had promised to do so in its 2014 declaration.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a BJD delegation comprising spokespersons Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo and Lenin Mohanty said the BJP had promised that Odisha will be declared as a Special Category State if the party came to power in 2014 elections. But after coming to power, BJP forgot its promise and has not mentioned about the demand in its 2019 manifesto, they said.

Referring to the promise of raising minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by one and a half times of the production cost, the BJD leaders said the saffron party, instead of fulfilling it, repeated the assurance again in its manifesto this time.

The BJD also filed a complaint in this regard at Kharavela Nagar police station here.

