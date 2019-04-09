‘BJP is the only alternative to corrupt BJD’

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Former minister Damodar Rout on Monday filed his nomination papers from Balikuda-Erasama Assembly segment as a BJP candidate.

Talking to media persons, Rout said he is confident of winning from Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seat as it is him home turf. “BJP is the only party which can replace the corrupt BJD Government from Odisha,” he said.

Former legislator Lalatendu Mohapatra too filed his nomination from Balikuda-Erasama seat as a Congress candidate. “Both BJD and BJP have failed in all aspects of governance,” he said.

Sitting MLA of Jagatsinghpur Chiranjib Biswal filed his nomination papers as Congress candidate for Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency. He said, “I have been associated with the people of Jagatsinghpur for the last ten years. I am confident that people of this constituency will cast their vote for me,” he said.

Congress’ MLA candidate for Paradip Assembly seat Bapi Sarkhel also filed his nomination papers.

The others who filed their nominations on the day are BJP candidate for Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency Bibhu Prasad Tarai and the party’s Paradip MLA nominee Sampad Swain.