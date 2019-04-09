Despite alliance, Cong fields its candidate for Morada constituency

Sukant Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: Despite seat-sharing arrangement with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Mayurbhanj, the Congress on Sunday fielded its own candidate Pravash Kar Mohapatra for the Morada Assembly segment.

Earlier, after discussions between the two parties on the seat sharing arrangement in the district, the JMM had fielded Kalinga Keshari Jena to contest for the seat. The contest between the two parties is set to be friendly but likely to divide votes in Morada which is the only unreserved Assembly segment of the tribal dominated Mayurbhanj Parliamentary constituency.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and senior JMM leader Hemant Soren had said JMM has entered into an alliance with Congress after which his daughter Anjani Soren was fielded from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat. Besides, the regional party also fielded its candidates from Rairangpur, Sarashkana, Morada and Bangiriposi Assembly constituencies.

However, political observers feel the so-called friendly contest between Congress and JMM hints at the failure of the alliance. They said with both parties fielding their candidates for Morada, the alliance has lost its relevance. Jena refuted the claim and said there is no dispute between his party and Congress.

“I have always believed in the alliance. Except the Lok Sabha seat and four Assembly seats, the rest were given to Congress,” he said. Pravash said he was given the ticket to contest from Morada as he has been working for its residents for the last few years. “As per the terms of the alliance, I would campaign in favour of JMM’s Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha candidate Anjani Soren,” he said.