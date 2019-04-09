Election preparedness reviewed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Anand Rao Bishnu Patil and AV Kalaria, the two General Observers appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) reviewed the preparedness for General Elections in the district in the presence of Collector Aravind Agarwal here on Monday.

The observers mainly focused on providing facilities like electricity, drinking water, ramps for PwD voters, vehicles for polling parties, installation of CCTV cameras and appointment of micro-observers at sensitive booths, observance of model code of conduct, strong room for storing EVMs, execution of non-bailable warrants, vehicle checking and Excise raids to check the flow of money as well as drugs for smooth conduct of elections in the district.

Among others, SP (Rural) Radha Binod Panigrahi, ADM Srikant Tarai and the three Sub Collectors of Cuttack Sadar, Banki and Athagarh participated in the review meeting.