Forces on toes to thwart Red threat

Published: 09th April 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: AMID Intelligence reports that Maoists are re-calibrating themselves in the Swabhiman Anchala with an eye on the ensuing elections, more paramilitary forces have been rushed to the area.
According to reports, Maoists from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have arrived in the erstwhile cut-off region a few months back and making efforts to open several camps to train their cadres for foiling the upcoming elections.

In order to revive the depleting morale of the cadres along with shrinking areas under their control due to continuous onslaught of the security forces against them, the top leadership of the rebels has started organising meetings in the still hard to access pockets of Swabhiman Anchala. Intelligence reports state that the CPI (Maoist) plans to do something big to disrupt the poll process and show their presence.
Reliable sources in the security set up said the Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border (MKVB) division of the CPI (Maoist) has been actively campaigning in the area and even launched ground work since February this year. In the 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, election couldn’t be held in two zones in Swabhiman Anchala due to the Red threat.  

However, though the Maoists have launched a poll boycott campaign since February, people are excited about the opportunity to cast their votes. Continuous anti-Maoist operations and long range patrolling besides action against criminal elements across the district are being carried out to thwart Maoist plans like booth capturing and snatching of EVM machines.  

The district administration has clubbed or shifted at least 12 polling stations to the BSF camps where elections would be held under the strict vigil of paramilitary forces.

