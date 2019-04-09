High on drama, low on issues

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: WITH election just two days away, campaigning in the Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency has taken a turn towards entertainment while real issues that haunt Kalahandi have been put on back burner.

Road shows replete with entertainment programmes, high decibel DJ music and ‘musical’ sloganeering have become the norm with all the political parties that are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

The BJD’s focus is the large network of women SHGs and it is using the KALIA scheme to allure voters. The Congress too is promising loan waiver for farmers and hike in paddy MSP if voted to power while, the BJP is piggybacking on Modi wave and Central schemes to win the elections.

Issues like distress sale of paddy and cotton, farmers suicides, renovation of right canal of Indravati, rural connectivity, healthcare, establishment of medical college and education are not being discussed by the candidates.

Consider the case of Dana Majhi, the man who hit the headlines for carrying the body of wife on his shoulders. Then, politicians made a beeline to his village, Melghara in Thuamul Rampur block. Dana got financial benefits from everywhere but his village still does not have a motorable road and electricity. Dana and his co-villagers are now disillusioned with politicians and the parties.