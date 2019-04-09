MCI team reviews MCH facilities

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A two-member team of Medical Council of India visited 100-seat Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRM-MCH) here on Monday.

The team of Prof Mrudula in Microbiology from Maharashtra and Prof Anand Sagar in Surgery from Kolkata verified documents and other infrastructure facilities available in the indoor at District Headquarters Hospital, now upgraded to MCH, during their 7-hour stay.

They also visited the administrative academic blocks at Rangamatia along with Principal Prof Ramaraman Mohanty, HoD and Surgery specialist Prof Saroj Kumar Sahu.