Odisha’s four campuses in country’s top 100 overall

BHUBANESWAR: Four educational institutions of Odisha including National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, SOA University, IIT Bhubaneswar and KIIT have found place in the list of India’s top 100 higher educational institutions this year.

The list was released by Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) under National Institution Ranking Framework (NIFR) India Ranking 2019 on Monday. The NIRF announced its rankings under nine categories which are Overall, University, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

In Overall list, NIT Rourkela has secured rank 38 followed by SOA University Bhubaneswar (41), IIT Bhubaneswar (46) and KIIT University Bhubaneswar (50). Two more institutions of the State have found place in top 200 list.

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) is in the rank-band of 101-150 while Utkal University is listed in the rank-band of 151-200.

In University category, SOA has secured 24th rank while KIIT has got 31st rank. OUAT has been listed in the rank-band of 101 to 150, while the Central University of Odisha, VIMSAR, Fakir Mohan University and Sambalpur University have found place in the top 151-200 universities.

Among 200 engineering institutes ranked by the NIRF, NIT is placed at 16th followed by IIT Bhubaneswar (17), SOA (32), KIIT (48), CV Raman College of Engineering (94) and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (126).

Likewise, among top 100 medical Colleges, SOA has been ranked at 21, while KIIT has been ranked 30.

KIIT has also secured rank 30 among top management institutes and 12 among top law colleges. International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar has also secured rank 66 in the list of top 100 management institutes. However, no institution from Odisha has been able to make it to top 100 institutes under categories of Colleges, Pharmacy and Architecture.

In NIFR’s rankings, IIT Madras has topped the list in the Overall category.