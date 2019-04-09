Plus II evaluation begins

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Evaluation of answer sheets for annual Plus II examinations conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education commenced on Monday.Sources said the evaluation of answer-scripts will be done in two phases.The first phase of evaluation will take place from April 8 to 22 while the second phase will be from April 23 to May 2.

Over 4,500 teachers will be engaged to check over 21 lakh answer sheets in both the phases from 10 am to 6 pm. However, the valuation zone heads have been allowed to fix timing in view of the rising temperature.Evaluation will be done both offline and online for which the Council has set up 54 offline valuation centres and 36 online valuation centres.

CHSE Controller of Examination said the council plans to announce results of Plus II Science by May 19 and results of Arts and Commerce in June first week.A total 3.69 lakh students, including 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce had appeared the CHSE Plus II examinations this year between March 7 and 30.