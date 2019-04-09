Home States Odisha

Pravasi Odias to run for NAMO in State

Odias living in other States have extended their support to boost the poll prospects of BJP by campaigning for the party across Odisha.

Sprinters Samir Singh and Sneha Singh along with BJP supporters during the ‘Run for Namo’ marathon in Bhubaneswar on MondayI Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odias living in other States have extended their support to boost the poll prospects of BJP by campaigning for the party across Odisha.A group of about 20 Odia youths from Gujarat, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi have descended here to canvas for the saffron party and appeal to the people to re-elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and install a BJP Government in the State.

Flagging off a campaign vehicle which will carry these non-resident Odias called ‘Modi Sena’ to all the 30 districts, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said these volunteers will make people aware of the achievements of NDA Government at the Centre under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pradhan said more such Odia volunteers living outside the State will join the campaign titled ‘Kalinga Vijay Yatra’ in the coming days.

Noted sprinters Samir Singh and Sneha Singh, who have been promoting the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign in support of the Prime Minister, took part in the ‘Run for Namo’ marathon that was flagged off from the State BJP headquarters here by Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty.

The two marathon runners launched campaigning for Modi in their unique style from Delhi. After completing the marathon in Bihar and Jharkhand, they have come to Odisha, BJP sources said.

