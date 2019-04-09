Home States Odisha

Rebels make it tough for BJD

With two rebels filing their nomination papers as independent candidates, the BJD’s fight from Talcher and Pallahara Assembly segments is going to be a tough one.

Published: 09th April 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijay Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL: With two rebels filing their nomination papers as independent candidates, the BJD’s fight from Talcher and Pallahara Assembly segments is going to be a tough one.Manoj Pradhan and Sandip Pradhan, distraught after being denied ticket by the ruling party, have filed their nominations for the two seats as Independent candidates. Both are engineers.

This is set to compound the woes of sitting MLA and BJD candidate for Talcher Braja Kishore Pradhan. On Friday, 500 party workers, who had contributed significantly to Pradhan’s win in the 2014 polls, joined BJP. Prominent among them were senior leader Niru Pradhan and former block president Manas Acharya. After joining the saffron outfit, Niru said, BJD has weakened after its lacklustre performance in last panchayat polls.

Meanwhile, Manoj, who is associated with several social organisations in Talcher and head of an outfit that that agitates for land oustees, is charged. His nomination as an Independent in clear defiance of the party diktat, was inevitable after the BJD ignored him. Speaking to Express, he said, “I have a large support base and can get more than 40,000 votes. People for whom I took to the streets will come out in my support. I will contest and not withdraw my nomination.”

In Pallahara Assembly seat, the situation is equally alarming as Sandip has thrown in his hat into the ring as an Independent. He could not be contacted for his comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp