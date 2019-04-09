Home States Odisha

Triangular fight on cards in Nuapada Assembly segment

The Nuapada Assembly segment under Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency is all set to witness a triangular fight among candidates of BJD, Congress and BJP.

By Phanindra Pradhan/Danis Roy
While the BJD has fielded two-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia for the seat, Ghasiram Majhi is the Congress nominee. BJP has fielded Hom Singh Majhi for the segment. Interestingly, all the three candidates belong to Nuapada block. Rajendra, who is known as being well connected with the masses, is highlighting the clean image of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He is also raking up the various development works and welfare measures initiated by the State Government to woo the voters.

Ghasiram too shares a good rapport with residents of the constituency. He is raising issues like farm loan waiver and Minimum Support Price (MSP) of `2,600 per quintal of paddy. BJP candidate Hom Singh, a retired executive engineer of Works department, is trying to cash in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development works and welfare measures undertaken by the NDA Government at the Centre.

The Nuapada Assembly segment, which covers Nuapada NAC, Nuapada block, Khariar Road NAC and Komna block, will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.  State BJP president Basanta Kumar Panda represents the constituency presently. He had defeated Rajendra by a margin of 9,610 votes in the 2014 elections. While Basanta got 55,817 votes, Rajendra managed to get 46,207 votes. Ghasiram of Congress was placed third with 39,654 votes.

In the 2009 polls, BJD candidate Rajendra Dholakia had defeated Basanta  by a huge margin of 22,620 votes. While some voters of the constituency appreciate the various development initiatives of the BJD Government in the State, others are impressed with Congress’ waiver of farm loans in States where it had formed Government last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the Centre’s schemes will work for BJP. In such situation, the battle for Nuapada is more interesting than ever before, feel political observers.

