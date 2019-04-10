Alert Odisha Police ready for polls in LWE-hit dists: DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Maoists striking in neighbouring Chhattisgarh where they killed a BJP MLA 48 hours before the first phase of polls kick off, a watchful Odisha Police is re-working its strategies to ensure a foolproof plan.

Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma on Tuesday said, the State Police is alert as well as ready. “Each of the SPs has been directed to re-draw the strategies in their respective areas.

“Our prime objective is to see that no candidate is exposed to any such vulnerable situation. All the SPs of the bordering districts are monitoring the emerging scenario on a 24x7 basis,” he said. In fact, a detailed set of advisory has been issued in this regard for the Maoist-affected districts.

Talking to this paper, Sharma said plans are afoot to create a security blanket in the districts. The entire effort is to ensure that voters reach the polling booths without any obstacle. Senior officers have also been despatched to these sensitive districts to monitor and coordinate.

The DGP said the State Police has received sufficient number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and since the polls are being held in a staggered manner, mobilisation and management will not be a problem.

“Since we already have CAPF stationed in Malkangiri and Koraput, they are seized of the situation and will enhance the security measures keeping an eye on the situation. Area domination exercises have been augmented,” he added.