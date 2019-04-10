Home States Odisha

Alert Odisha Police ready for polls in LWE-hit dists: DGP

Talking to this paper, Sharma said plans are afoot to create a security blanket in the districts.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Maoists striking in neighbouring Chhattisgarh where they killed a BJP MLA  48 hours before the first phase of polls kick off, a watchful Odisha Police is re-working its strategies to ensure a foolproof plan.

Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma on Tuesday said, the State Police is alert as well as ready. “Each of the SPs has been directed to re-draw the strategies in their respective areas.

“Our prime objective is to see that no candidate is exposed to any such vulnerable situation. All the SPs of the bordering districts are monitoring the emerging scenario on a 24x7 basis,” he said. In fact, a detailed set of advisory has been issued in this regard for the Maoist-affected districts.

Talking to this paper, Sharma said plans are afoot to create a security blanket in the districts. The entire effort is to ensure that voters reach the polling booths without any obstacle. Senior officers have also been despatched to these sensitive districts to monitor and coordinate.

The DGP said the State Police has received sufficient number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and since the polls are being held in a staggered manner, mobilisation and management will not be a problem.
“Since we already have CAPF stationed in Malkangiri and Koraput, they are seized of the situation and will enhance the security measures keeping an eye on the situation. Area domination exercises have been augmented,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp