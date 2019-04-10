Home States Odisha

Commuters stranded as buses deployed for elections

Commuters were left stranded as hundreds of buses, deployed for first phase polls in Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi went off the roads on Tuesday.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Commuters were left stranded as hundreds of buses, deployed for first phase polls in Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi went off the roads on Tuesday.As many as 250 buses have been deployed so far for the purpose. These include as many as 25 city buses along with Government and private carriers. While 120 buses have been sent to Nuapada, 100 were dispatched to Kalahandi and 30 to Nabrangpur. Since the final exams of colleges here ended recently, several students were seen waiting for buses at the private bus terminus at Ainthapali in the city.

Sources said private schools had to hand over their buses to the district administration. Subsequently, some of them had to suspend a few classes. A few such schools later appealed the administration to return the buses. Principal of a private school in Sason said the Collector was apprised of the problems in ferrying students after which the buses borrowed from his institution were returned.

“However, the schools have been asked to lend all their buses during the third phase of polls,” he said. The problem is likely to become acute when Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments go to polls in the third phase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp