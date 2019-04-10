Cuttack decks up for Basanti Durga Puja

Home States Odisha

Cuttack is agog with festivities for Basanti Durga Puja that is celebrated with same religious fervour and pomp during the spring season as is the famous autumn festival of Dussehra.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Artisans give finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Basanti Durga in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack is agog with festivities for Basanti Durga Puja that is celebrated with same religious fervour and pomp during the spring season as is the famous autumn festival of Dussehra.Commencing Wednesday, organisers of 19 puja mandaps in the city have completed all necessary arrangements including pandal decorations for the festival.

“The celebration of Durga Puja in spring season was initiated by King Suratha before Lord Rama worshipped Maa Durga in autumn,” said Pandit Bhabagrahi Mishra.This Durga Puja, performed in Sodasha Upachara Padhati, will begin after rituals of ‘Bilwa Barani’ in which a bael tree is worshipped with observation of Sasthi Puja on Wednesday, Mishra informed.

The budget for the Basanti Durga Puja is much less compared to the large scale festivities in Dussehra. The budget of Puja Committees this time varies from `2 lakh to `4 lakh.“We  faced difficulties in making preparations and arrangement for the Puja due to intense heat,” said puja committee organiser.

After the rituals on April 14, the festival will conclude with immersion ceremony scheduled to be held at Devigada on April 15, informed Mahanagar Puja Committee Secretary Bhikari Das. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful celebration of Basanti Durga Puja festival in the city.

