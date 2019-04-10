Fire breaks out at record room

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A major fire broke out in the record room section of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Monday night. Though there was no casualty, several important documents were reportedly reduced to ashes.As per reports, the incident occurred around 3.30 am when the Medical Police Outpost staff noticed smoke emanating from the room and altered the local fire station.

The fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the fire, sources said. This is the fourth fire mishap in SCBMCH in the last one year.The hospital authorities have constituted a five-member internal inquiry committee headed by HoD, Medicine Department, Prof Biranchi Narayan Mohapatra to conduct inquiry and submit report immediately regarding the cause of fire mishap and possible remedial measures.