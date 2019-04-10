Home States Odisha

Multi-cornered contests in Paralakhemundi, Mohana Assembly seats

This time after being denied ticket by the ruling party, K Narayan Rao joined BJP and became the party’s nominee.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By dwijen padhy
Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: With campaigning for first phase of polls coming to an end on Tuesday, the stage is set for multi-cornered contests in Paralakhemundi and Mohana Assembly segments of Gajapati district.
The Parlakhemundi Assembly segment is all set for a four-cornered contest among Kalyani Gajapati of BJD, sitting MLA K Surya Rao of Congress, K Narayan Rao of BJP and chairperson of Hi-Tech group Tirupati Panigrahy, who is contesting as an Independent candidate.  In the 2014 elections, K Surya Rao had defeated K Narayan Rao of BJD by a margin of 1,454 votes.

This time after being denied ticket by the ruling party, K Narayan Rao joined BJP and became the party’s nominee. Panigrahy, who was unsuccessful in getting the Congress ticket, is in fray as an Independent candidate.

The role of these two candidates is critical and likely to determine the final outcome, feel political observers. During campaigning, Kalyani Gajapati highlighted the welfare schemes of the BJD Government and the charisma of the Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik. Besides, as the scion of Gajapati dynasty, she emphasised her family background.  

Sitting MLA of Paralakhemundi K Surya Rao sought votes based on his performance over the last five years. BJP’s nominee Narayan Rao focused on the schemes and policies of the Narendra Modi Government while Independent candidate Tirupati Panigrahy playing the son of the soil card and appealed the voters to give him a chance to serve them.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik campaigned for BJD’s candidates for both Paralakhemundi and Mohana Assembly seats. BJP president Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Kasinagar block to campaign for the saffron party candidate.

In Mohana Assembly constituency, a triangular contest between Purnabasi Nayak of BJD, Dasharathi Gomang of Congress and Prasant Mallick of BJP is on cards. In 2014, Basanti Mallick of BJD  had won the seat by a slender margin of 112 votes, which was the lowest in the State by defeating Dasharathi Gomang of Congress. This time both BJD and BJP have fielded new faces from the constituency while  Congress is banking on Dasharathi again.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the district police for smooth conduct of polls. Speaking to media persons Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma said there are 82 critical and seven vulnerable booths out of the total 572 in the district. She said special arrangements have been made for patrolling in Maoist affected areas. The SP said 13 platoons of police force have been deployed in different parts of the district and a booth security audit has also been done. Around 4,18,191 voters will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives for the two Assembly seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp