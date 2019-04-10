Home States Odisha

Patient with maggots unattended at SCB

A female destitute patient with head injury is lying unattended at the destitute ward of Surgery Department in SCB Medical College and Hospitals here.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A female destitute patient with head injury is lying unattended at the destitute ward of Surgery Department in SCB Medical College and Hospitals here.

The mentally challenged woman was brought to the hospital on February 6 with a wound on her head  which later got infected due to lack of treatment. Maggots now infest the wound, leaving other patients worried.

Not only the maggots, even foul smell emanating from the wound has been making other patients in the Surgery ward uncomfortable. This came to light after social workers Achyuta Kumar Sahu and Dipak Kumar Acharya wrote to the Orissa High Court Chief Justice regarding the plight of a destitute patient.
They requested the Chief Justice to instruct the doctors to provide her treatment besides directing the State Government to ensure proper treatment and rehabilitation of mentally deranged, unidentified and destitute patients in the hospital.

