Stage set for uncle-niece fight in Chitrakonda segment

MALKANGIRI: THE BJD candidate Purna Chandra Baka has locked horns with his niece and Congress candidate Laxmipriya Nayak in Chitrakonda Assembly constituency. The segment is witnessing a multi-corner contest where six candidates are in the fray.

Political observers said the segment will witness a direct fight between the BJD and Congress with the BJP fielding a weak candidate Padu Majhi. While the saffron party has been successful in wooing voters in favour of Balabhadra Majhi, its Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate, it has failed to do the same for Padu.

Baka, a former head clerk in the Collector’s office, has sought votes in the name of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. During his campaigning that ended on Tuesday, he highlighted the achievements and feats of the State Government in the last 19 years including opening of Gurupriya bridge. His niece, on the other hand, is banking on Congress promises for farmers to win.

Meanwhile, the district administration has put all measures in place for smooth conduct of the elections that will take place on Thursday. On Tuesday, 3,658 polling personnel were sent to 456 booths across the Malkangiri and Chitrakonda Assembly segments. District Election Officer Manish Agarwal and SP Jagmohan Meena are overseeing the voting exercise.

Three polling parties will be deployed in the Swabhiman Anchala. They will be airlifted from the BSF helipad at MV-3 on Wednesday.