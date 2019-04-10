Home States Odisha

Youngest woman candidate on mission to improve life of poor

Hemasmita had fought in the last three-tier panchayat polls as Zilla Parishad member as an Independent candidate and secured 7,775 votes.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Hemasmita Naik

By Sukanta Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: At 26, she is the youngest woman candidate for Moroda Assembly constituency. Meet Hemasmita Naik, a golden grass artisan who is on a mission to improve the life of the poverty-stricken, underprivileged and deprived.

For Hemasmita, a party symbol holds little significance. “One who wishes to serve people does not need the backing of any political party. Determination and dedication is what is required to take up the cause of the marginalised sections of the society,” she said.

Hemasmita, a graduate from Baripada College, has filed nominations as an Independent candidate for the unreserved seat. A native of Andharisola village under Fania panchayat in Morada, she hopes to draw attention to ‘Bhanja Purana’, a backward community of the region, if voted to power. The community has been deprived of Government benefits and is living in miserable condition, she said.

“Though elections are held every five years, the fate of those living below poverty line has not changed for the better as yet. Successive Governments have not been able to improve their living standards despite launching several welfare schemes,” she said.

The benefits of various Government schemes for housing, drinking water, healthcare facilities, old-age pension and education are not reaching the people. “The plight of the poor is still unchanged. Moved by their sufferings, I decided to fight the elections. If I win, I will work towards improving their conditions,” said Hemasmita.

She also complained that Government officials are not sincere in implementing the schemes. “People coming from far-flung areas to seek Government benefits are often harassed by the district officials. This attitude of Government employees towards the poor needs to change,” Hemasmita said.

Associated with a local self-help group comprising artisans who earn their livelihood by making and selling golden grass craft, Hemasmita’s father Chandaneswar Naik is serving as a cluster resource centre coordinator at Kanimahuli while her mother Kumudini is a housewife.

Hemasmita had fought in the last three-tier panchayat polls as Zilla Parishad member as an Independent candidate and secured 7,775 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp