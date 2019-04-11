Bike theft racket busted, 4 arrested

By Express News Service

Sambalpur: Police on Tuesday busted a bike theft racket and arrested four persons. The group has been involved in motorcycle lifting and trading for the last one and a half years.

While 13 motorcycles were seized here, one bike was recovered at Kuchinda from another accused, belonging to the same gang. Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata said while one of the accused Purander Bhoi used to steal the motorcycles, the rest helped him in selling them off.

During interrogation, Bhoi also gave a record of 14 motorcycles they sold during the period. The owners of these motorcycles are being identified through the engine and chassis numbers as the number plates had been changed.