BJP tears into BJD manifesto

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tearing into the BJD manifesto, the BJP on Wednesday said nothing could be further from the truth of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s claim that his Government has fulfilled all promises made in 2014.

With a point-by-point rebuttal to the BJD report card, State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty said that the ruling party had promised to construct 20 lakh houses under shelter security programme but could provide assistance to only about three lakh poor people under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, a State-sponsored scheme.

The BJP leader said more than 17 lakh houses have been constructed with Central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

While the BJD said it has covered all deserving families under the universal food security programme, the BJP leader said the ruling party is no more claiming the that the `1-a-kg rice is a State Government scheme.

While the State Government is claiming to have extended the food security net to an additional 30 lakh families from its own resources, the actual figure is 23 lakh. However, nobody knows who are the actual beneficiaries, he said.

On women empowerment, Mohanty said the State Government had provided `15,000 to each of around 6 lakh women self help groups, while each of the member SHGs have received financial assistance of `1,000 crore in the last three years.

Lambasting the State Government for refusing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat, the BJP said the ruling party is making false achievement claims on its Biju Swasthya Kalyan Jyojna (BSKY).

While the State is claiming credit for attracting huge investments through its Make-in-Odisha Conclave, the BJP leader asked BJD to tell the people how many investment proposals have been grounded.