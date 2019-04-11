Home States Odisha

BSF traces IED in Koraput

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel traced a suspicious explosive device at Jolaput, about 77 km, from Koraput on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KORAPUT: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel traced a suspicious explosive device at Jolaput, about 77 km, from Koraput on Wednesday. The seizure comes on the eve of first phase elections in the district.

“A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was traced under an iron bridge in Jolaput. Further investigation is on to ascertain whether the suspicious object is an explosive or not,” a BSF spokesperson told The Express. Sources said a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot.Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said there were no reports of any blasts in the area and verification was on to ascertain whether any IEDs were planted by the ultras.

To ensure smooth passage of the polls in the Naxal-affected regions, BSF personnel have been deployed at two Parliamentary constituencies - Nabarangpur and Koraput, and 14 Assembly constituencies. In Malkangiri and Koraput, the paramilitary force has been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining tight security.

BSF, IG, Ashwini Kumar Singh has urged people to take part in the democratic process in large numbers without any fear. Singh assured that regular area domination was being carried out to check the Naxal menace.  The development comes a day after BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi’s convoy was attacked by Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

