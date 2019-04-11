Home States Odisha

Election awareness for visually impaired

A training awareness programme for visually impaired voters on the election procedure was conducted by the district administration on Ravenshaw University premises on Wednesday.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A training awareness programme for visually impaired voters on the election procedure was conducted by the district administration on Ravenshaw University premises on Wednesday. As many as 110 visually impaired voters participated in the programme. District Social Security Officer (DSSO) said the participants were explained in detail about the process of voting and the feature of Braille EVM and dummy ballot papers. “All measures and guidelines issued by Election Commission of India are being adopted to ensure that the persons with disability are provided all necessary assistance to make them able in participating in the election process,” said Ashok Mishra, DSSO, Cuttack. There are 2,500 are visually impaired, he informed.

