Former CMC corporator Ranjita arrested again

She was supplying arms to gang members mobilised by D-brothers

Published: 11th April 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday once again arrested former Corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Ranjita Biswal. She was earlier arrested for her alleged links with gangster brothers Sushant and Sushil Dhalasamant and was out on bail.

A special squad raided the former Corporator’s house at Deula Sahi under Bidanasi police limits and arrested her. Police seized arms and ammunition including two pistols of 9 mm and 7 mm besides five live ammunition.

Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh said during an enforcement activity in view of the General Elections Chauliaganj police on Tuesday night apprehended Alok Prusty, an associate of D-brothers. Police seized country-made pistols with two rounds of live ammunition.

During interrogation, Alok confessed to have been associated with the gangster brothers and revealed that D-brothers had mobilised gang members through Ranjita to create terror in the city during elections.
To commit crimes like extortion, tender fixing and create panic in the city, the gang purchased a large quantity of arms and ammunition through Ranjita. Their modus operandi is to procure arms and ammunition from Ranjita and deposit the same with her after committing crimes, Alok informed police.

Basing on information provided by Alok, police raided the 29-year-old former Corporator’s house, the DCP said. The arrested were produced before a court which remanded them to Choudwar Circle jail.
In March 2018 Commissionerate Police had arrested Ranjita for allegedly supplying firearms to Mrityunjay Nayak, who had attempted to kill contractor Bijan Pal on February 23, allegedly at the behest of Sushant Dhalasamant.

Ranjita, who was dismissed from BJD’s primary membership following her arrest, was released from jail after Orissa High Court granted her bail in July last year.

