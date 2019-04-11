Home States Odisha

Madam to Apa, Aparajita’s swift transition

The former Odisha-cadre IAS officer, who took VRS and joined BJP last year, has it all figured out.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Aparajita Sarangi at Paikarapur village on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday| biswanath swain

By Siba Mohanty
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It’s around 12.45 pm and the sun is beating down hard. The campaign vehicle is trying to wriggle out of the narrow lane in Paikrapur on the outskirts of the State Capital. That gives Aparajita Sarangi a little more time. She gets into the house of Kuni Chhualsingh and has a quick chat to find out about drinking water supply problems, issues of women and how they can augment their livelihood.

As the padyatra moves ahead, she catches up with an ice-cream vendor. He is from Bhanjanagar. “How much do you earn?” she asks. “`9,000 a month. But only during the summers. The rest of the year, I work as a daily wager painting buildings,” the man says. “You would like your income to be supplemented round the year, right?” she asks him.

Aparajita moves on. A 15 feet dug-well where the residents draw water from catches her attention. “Do you drink water from this,” she asks, perplexed. The well, with inhabitants like fish and turtles, does not look fit for drinking, of course.

The former Odisha-cadre IAS officer, who took VRS and joined BJP last year, has it all figured out. From Madam to Apa, Aparajita Sarangi, BJP’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate, has made the transition swiftly. She knows what to ask and who to meet. It is about building the connect and cementing it.

Aparajita clearly has a head start. As the Municipal Commissioner of Bhubaneswar, she brought focus to the position with her work ethics, hard work, planning and efficiency. She was a no-nonsense officer. She continues to be one in her new avatar. That she has left her footprints is coming back to her as people recognise her from her work.

Her visit to Paikarapur, part of Jatni Assembly segment, was her first to the locality. But her rivals have not made it there yet. In an hour and half, she has met the residents, touched every household and spoken to the party workers. Aparajita is ready to move on to the next one - Gothapatna.

“One more village and then we head to the party office, not home. I have a long day ahead and we must work the time well,” she tells Jitendra Kumar Das, who coordinates her visits and schedule.In the last three months and a half, she has covered 196 villages and 92 urban wards in Bhubaneswar, Jatni and Khurda. And she is not done yet. Road shows, public meetings and people’s connect programme will continue. “I can work till midnight,” she says.But Aparajita is in no mood to waste time. “I want a complete grip on my constituency. When elections are done, I should be ready to put my plans to action from day one,” she explains.

A joint office of the MP and MLA in each segment is her Agenda No 1. Constituents should not travel far and wide to meet who they elect, she says. Instead, representatives would fix time and date to see them.

Agenda No 2 is a Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) where each GP has its issues and solutions listed out. Like in Balipatna and Balianta, irrigation is available for farmers but cold storage is not. In parts of Jatni, water supply is terrible. “GPDP will be a vision document. The objective is to turn Bhubaneswar into the best Parliamentary Constituency,” Aparajita says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp